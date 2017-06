Michelle Evans, 34, 916 E. Watauga Ave., was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, driving while a habitual motor offender and speeding.

Police said they found the vehicle involved in the pursuit within several feet of Evans’ address, and she was identified as the vehicle’s driver.

She was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held on $35,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m.