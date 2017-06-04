Pepper spray forces intruders to flee

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon J. Hefflin, 22, and Thomas D. Keever, Erwin, went to a residence at 1142 Huffine Road, No. 26. The residents said the two men forced their way inside, and when Hefflin came toward the residents, one of them sprayed Hefflin with pepper spray.

Both men then ran away and the sheriff’s office was called. After an extensive search of the area using a K9 unit, both men were tracked down in a nearby barn.

Hefflin and Keever were charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest. They were taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where they were held on $21,000 bond each. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Monday.