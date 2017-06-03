logo

Johnson City Police Department

Man tells police he ate evidence after stop

Johnson City Press • Today at 12:04 AM

A Nashville man was charged Friday afternoon after police asked if he had any marijuana in his car and he told officers there wasn’t because he had eaten it, Johnson City police said in a news release Saturday.

Officers said they searched the car anyway and found rolling papers, a baggie “that had an odor of marijuana” and a partially smoked marijuana joint.

Julius L. Ditto, 31, 509 Village Court, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with evidence, altering vehicle plates and simple possession of marijuana.

The altering-plates charge stemmed from the officers’ reason for the stop — they observed a maroon Ford traveling on East Maple Street with what appeared to be an altered state temporary tag, the news release said. Further investigation showed a marker had been used to extend the tag’s expiration date.

Officers found “a large sum” of money and a loaded firearm in the center console of the vehicle, the release said. Ditto was found to have a previous felony conviction in Davidson County, bringing the weapons charge.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $35,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m.

