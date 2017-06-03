Man tells police he ate evidence after stop

Officers said they searched the car anyway and found rolling papers, a baggie “that had an odor of marijuana” and a partially smoked marijuana joint.

Julius L. Ditto, 31, 509 Village Court, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with evidence, altering vehicle plates and simple possession of marijuana.

The altering-plates charge stemmed from the officers’ reason for the stop — they observed a maroon Ford traveling on East Maple Street with what appeared to be an altered state temporary tag, the news release said. Further investigation showed a marker had been used to extend the tag’s expiration date.

Officers found “a large sum” of money and a loaded firearm in the center console of the vehicle, the release said. Ditto was found to have a previous felony conviction in Davidson County, bringing the weapons charge.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $35,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m.