Pursuit of armed robbery suspect ends with man suspected of lawn mower theft

During the pursuit, Carter County deputies were told the driver was wanted in an armed robbery incident, but later learned he had been accused in North Carolina of lawn mower theft.

Howard N. Leonard, 53, Bristol, faces charges in Carter County of habitual motor offender violation and evading arrest. He is scheduled to answer the charges in General Sessions Court on July 11.

Carter County Deputy Jared Cook said that at 3:20 p.m. he was notified that Avery County’s pursuit of a white utility van involved in an armed robbery was entering Carter County on U.S. Highway 19E. Cook headed in that direction.

Investigator Sean Huvane was the first Carter County officer to locate the chase. He fell in behind the Avery County cruisers and began relaying information to Carter County officers over their police radios. He said speeds ranged from 80 to 90 mph.

At the Penny Pinchers store, Sgt. David Tranbarger slid a spike strip into the path of the oncoming van in an attempt to flatten its tires, but the driver swerved and avoided it.

The pursuit continued on U.S. 19E to the intersection with Fork Mountain Road, where both Lt. Derrick Hamm and Deputy Jenna Markland also tried using spike strips without success.

Further up the road, Deputy Tylor Johnson deployed spike strips at the intersection of U.S. 19E and the Gap Creek Road, and was finally successful, flattening the passenger side front tire. The speed of the pursuit slowed and Deputy Johnny Roberts got in front of the van and tried to block it, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Hamm said Sheriff Dexter Lunceford then ordered him to perform a PIT, or Pursuit Intervention Technique, maneuver when traffic and speed conditions were safe.

Hamm took his chance near the double bridges on 19E, where he nosed the passenger rear corner of the van, causing it to spin to the right and crash into a concrete barrier. By this time, the pursuit had slowed to 45 mph.

Leonard was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.