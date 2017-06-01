Police accuse Jonesborough man in theft of pickup truck

According to a Johnson City Police Department news release, James Shannon McGinnis, 26, 110 Foster Court, Jonesborough, was charged with theft of property (motor vehicle) over $1,000.

Police said the arrest came after an investigation into the theft of a Ford Ranger truck from a location on East Fairview Avenue on April 2. The truck was found crashed in the Rock Springs area of Kingsport, which led to McGinnis being identified as the suspect.

McGinnis was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.