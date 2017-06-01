Police: Juvenile used stolen card at Johnson City mall, trampoline park

According to information from the Johnson City Police Department, the 15-year-old came to the station Wednesday with her guardian and admitted to taking and using the stolen card. The victim first reported the card stolen on May 15, when she found it missing and discovered it was used at Walmart, Quantum Leap, Walgreens, Champs, JC Penney, Forever 21 and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Investigators received video surveillance from some of the stores in which the card was used, and reportedly identified the girl using the stolen card in the videos.

The juvenile, who was unnamed in police documents, was charged with 14 counts of identity theft. She was issued a citation and released to her guardian.

She is scheduled to appear in Johnson City Juvenile Court on July 14.