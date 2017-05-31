Man, teen arrested after Domino's driver robbed in Johnson City

Kevin Morris, 1 Trivett Concourse, and the boy, whose name was not released because of his age, were each charged with aggravated robbery.

Johnson City police said a Domino’s delivery driver told police he had been struck in the head by an object as he walked toward the door of an Eastside Avenue address to deliver pizza.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who observed and identified several people who were in the vicinity of the robbery. The victim was released from Johnson City Medical Center after treatment.

Morris was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond awaiting a hearing set for Wednesday. The boy was held in the Upper East Tennessee Regional Detention Center pending a court date to be determined by Johnson City Juvenile Court.

Police also sought the public's assistance in the case.