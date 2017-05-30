logo

Knife threat reported at John Sevier Center; 1 arrested

Updated Today at 3:17 PM

A California man already jailed was arrested again Tuesday following accusations that he threatened someone with a knife outside the John Sevier Center in downtown Johnson City.

Christopher James Vanhorn, 32, 11513 Rose St., Lamont, California, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault – intimidation.

Police said the assault happened March 24 outside the housing tower, a former downtown hotel at 141 E Market St.

Police said the victim had been threatened with a knife following a verbal dispute, and the investigation led to Vanhorn’s arrest.

Vanhorn was already in the Washington County Detention Center after booking on previous, unrelated charges. Police served him with the warrant at the jail. His bond was set at $51,000, and he was arraigned later Tuesday in Sessions Court.

