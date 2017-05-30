Kingsport police investigating fatal crash on Stone Drive

At about 8:45 a.m., Kingsport Central Dispatch was notified of a motor vehicle collision with injuries in the 600 block of West Stone Drive in the tree line adjacent to the Andrew Jackson Elementary School property. KPD patrol officers and crash reconstructionists responded to the scene.

According to a press release from Thomas M. Patton, KPD public information officer, a 2001 Ford Taurus sedan made a left turn from northbound Clinchfield Street and began traveling west along West Stone Drive. For unknown reasons, the vehicle suddenly veered to the left, crossed the center turn lane and all three oncoming eastbound lanes of West Stone Drive and exited the opposite side of the road. The vehicle came to a sudden stop after striking a tree head on.

The driver, Jason Hugh Vicars, 39, of Nickelsville, was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center by Sullivan County EMS for a precautionary evaluation of possible injuries. He had no recollection of anything after he entered Stone Drive and could provide no insight into what caused him to crash, Patton said.

