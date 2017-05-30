Johnson City police need help finding wireless store burglar

The burglary happened about 5 a.m. on May 23 at Cellular Sales, 2122 N. Roan St., and video surveillance captured images of the burglary.

Police said the video showed the man entering the business and stealing several items. He was described as a white man with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and a FOX racing brand hat.

Video cameras also recorded images of the man’s green van, which police thought was either a a late ‘90s or early 2000’s model Chevy Astro van or GMC Safari.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the man was asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip at www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.