logo

Johnson City Police Department

Woman taken to hospital after report of assault

Johnson City Press • Today at 6:44 PM

A Johnson City woman was taken to a hospital after reportedly being assaulted at a Montgomery Street residence on Saturday.

Ryan Patterson, 42, 303 Montgomery St., was charged with aggravated assault domestic and resisting arrest, Johnson City police said in a news release.

In the release, police said officers responded to a report of an assault and the Montgomery Street residence. They said an investigation revealed Patterson had assaulted a woman by choking and kicking her. The woman was transported to a hospital by Washington County-Johnson City EMS for treatment of her injuries.

Patterson is being held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond pending arraignment in Washington County Sessions Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended for You