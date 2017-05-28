Woman taken to hospital after report of assault

Ryan Patterson, 42, 303 Montgomery St., was charged with aggravated assault domestic and resisting arrest, Johnson City police said in a news release.

In the release, police said officers responded to a report of an assault and the Montgomery Street residence. They said an investigation revealed Patterson had assaulted a woman by choking and kicking her. The woman was transported to a hospital by Washington County-Johnson City EMS for treatment of her injuries.

Patterson is being held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond pending arraignment in Washington County Sessions Court on Tuesday afternoon.