Woman says boyfriend choked her during argument

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Henry Bennah, 24, 113 Terrace Court., Apt. C6, was charged with domestic aggravated assault.

The release said officers responded about 10:15 p.m. to a domestic disturbance at the Terrace Court residence. The woman said she had been in an argument with Bennah, who she said was her boyfriend, when he grabbed her around the neck and choked her. Police said the woman had scratches and redness around her neck.

Bennah was held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Washington County General Sessions Court.