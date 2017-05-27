Three-year-old boy found dead in Buffalo Creek

On Saturday morning, officers from the Elizabethton Police Department received a report from Tabatha Sword, 123 Reeser Road No. 13, that her son, Logan Sword, had gone missing from her home.

Sword told police she and her son were home alone and that she discovered the door to her home open after spending several minutes in the bathroom. She searched the residence for her son and then called 911.

Elizabethton officers searched the area with assistance from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Carter County Rescue Squad and volunteers from the neighborhood.

Logan Sword’s body was found about 300 yards downstream from the residence in the creek.

The body was taken in for an autopsy.

A release issued by the Elizabethton Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and no further details would be available until it is complete.