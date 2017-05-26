Two boys, ages 11 and 12, charged in Kingsport Supermarket Row fire

On Friday morning, Kingsport police announced that the suspects, ages 11 and 12, had been scheduled for arraignment on June 2 in Sullivan County Juvenile Court. Each is charged with reckless burning and aggravated criminal trespassing. Due to their ages, names had not been released.

The boys were identified through a cooperative effort between Kingsport police detectives and the Kingsport Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office. Firefighters battled the blaze and smoldering remains for nearly 12 hours. But shortly after responding to the scene on Sullivan Street, bystanders and witnesses were already supplying tips about who had set the fire.

"Through further inquiry and analysis, to include subsequent interviews with the juveniles in question, investigators were able to positively establish that these two individuals did in fact start the fire," Kingsport police said in a news release.

