Man arrested for identity theft at vacant home, police say

On Tuesday, officers arrested James Boardwine, 37, 116 W. Walnut St, on charges of identity theft after he reportedly refused to give his correct identification.

Officers confronted Boardwine at a vacant home while investigating the property for “suspicious activity. When confronted, Boardwine gave officers a fake date of birth and several Social Security numbers that belonged to other people. Further investigation revealed he was wanted on a warrant from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.

Boardwine was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. His arraignment is pending in General Sessions Court.