City man arrested for breaking into home, vehicles, police say

On Thursday, police arrested Spencer Forney, 25, 700 Lamont St., in connection with several burglaries that happened on Cedar Point Road Last week. On Friday, a resident at 266 Cedar Point Road told officers he awoke just before 2 a.m. to find strangers in his home rummaging through his things, police said.

He chased them out of his home, then found the burglars had allegedly stolen things from his home and his vehicles. According to police, another vehicle at 194 Cedar Point Road had also been broken into around the same time.

An investigation pointed toward Forney, and witness accounts helped uncover his involvement, police said.

Forney was jailed on charges of aggravated burglary, three counts of automobile burglary and two counts of theft under $1,000. He will be arraigned Friday afternoon in General Sessions Court.