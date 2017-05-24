7 Knox Co. deputies on leave after shooting death of armed 74-year-old man

Deputies responded to Hay Meadow Trail in the Woodhaven subdivision around 5:26 p.m. following reports that Albert Gagnier, armed with a pistol and shotgun, was shooting in the neighborhood.

A confrontation ensued that resulted in Gagnier firing additional shots, Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk said in a statement Wednesday.

Gagnier "then raised his arm with the pistol directed toward the neighborhood and deputies," and the deputies shot him "in defense of their lives and the lives of the citizens in the immediate area," the statement reads.

