Three people killed in overnight Nashville shootings

The first shooting took place just after midnight near the 2600 block of Jefferson Street. Authorities said a man was shot was shot during an attempted robbery. The man was taken to a local hospital and was expected to live, officials said.

Less than 50 minutes later, at 12:49 a.m., two men were killed following a shooting in the 500 block of S. 8th Street near the James A. Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

According to police spokeswoman Kris Mumford, in an unrelated shooting, about 1:29 a.m., a third man was shot and killed at the Cumberland View public housing development in the 2400 block of 25th Avenue North in North Nashville.

