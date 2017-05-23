Police: Johnson City man lied about midnight crash

Just after midnight, police went to East Mountainveiw to check on the overturned vehicle and met with David J. Pryor. According to a news release, Prior told police he ran off of the road and flipped his vehicle in order to avoid hitting the deer.

Police said several facts contradicted Pryor’s account, so they contacted the vehicle’s “regular driver.” The female driver was actually driving at the time of the crash, and Pryor was not in the vehicle at all.

Pryor was charged with filing a false report and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. He was arraigned later Monday in Sessions Court.