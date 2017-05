On March 20, employees at Johnson City’s Lowe’s Home Improvement store reported two fraudulent credit card transactions that occurred Feb. 12 and Feb. 22.

Police said Clay Seals, 49, 486 George Allen Road, made the transactions, resulting in a warrant for two counts of theft of property over $1,000.

After his arrest Monday, he was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond. A Sessions Court appearance was set for Tuesday.