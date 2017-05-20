Police: Man nearly struck neighbor with vehicle during argument

Police said Frances Matthews, 44, 1508 Linden St., was charged with aggravated assault.

According to the release, about 10:05 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance on Linden Street. The resulting investigation revealed that a verbal argument had escalated. During the argument, Matthews intentionally drove his vehicle toward a neighbor, nearly striking him. The neighbor was not injured during the assault.

Matthews was held at the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.