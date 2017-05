Police said they executed a search warrant at Harris’ residence after the buys.

Brian Harris, 40, also known as “Scooby,” was charged with two counts of selling crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold.

Harris was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $41,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, May 22, at 9 a.m.