Repoed car stolen from impound lot, Johnson City teen who stopped payments arrested

Sigmund Gordon, 18, 1305 E. Holston Ave., No. 2, was charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000.

Police said Gordon bought the car from Discount Motors in Gallatin but stopped making payments. The 2000 Honda Civic was repossessed and towed to an impound lot. The vehicle was stolen from the lot, and the car dealer reported the theft to Metro-Nashville police.

On April 18, the owner told Johnson City police he thought Gordon had taken the car, since he still had the keys, police said in a report.

A GPS on the vehicle showed it was in Johnson City, and investigators found the vehicle in front of Gordon’s residence with its original temporary tag, which police said only Gordon would have. Police took possession of the car.

Police also said a receipt found in the vehicle led investigators to acquire surveillance video from a local convenience store, which showed Gordon driving the Civic.

After obtaining a warrant for Gordon’s arrest, police saw him walking along Buffalo Street near West Walnut Street on Wednesday and arrested him. The teen was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond and set for arraignment Thursday in Sessions Court.