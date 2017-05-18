1 of 2 brothers fired shots, both went to jail, Washington County sheriff says

About 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies went to 265 Mosier Road to check on call about shots fired. They found Scott Rainey, 29, of that address, in an out building on the property. Graybeal said Rainey had Cobray 9mm handgun in his possession.

Witnesses and the victims told deputies an argument began after the victims arrived at Rainey’s residence, and Rainey fired two shots in the victims’ direction.

One of the victims was Rainey’s brother, Shaun Rainey, who was wanted on a charge of theft of services in Washington County.

Both men were jailed in the Washington County Detention Center. Scott Rainey was charged with aggravated domestic assault and two counts of aggravated assault. He was held on $150,000 bond. Shaun Rainey was served with the warrant and held on $1,000 bond.

The brothers were set to appear in Sessions Court today.