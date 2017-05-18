Cell phone theft at Johnson City Best Western leads to 2 arrests

Police were called to the Best Western on North Roan Street, where an employee reported that the employee’s cell phone had been stolen and surveillance video recorded the theft.

Police located Amber Alvarez, 28, 170 Ruby Ave, Elizabethton, who they said gave misleading statements concerning the theft and also gave a name of a man involved, which police later determined to be a false name. Police also found a syringe containing “an unknown controlled substance” in her purse.

As police spoke with Alverez, a man approached them and identified himself. As police tried to detain him, he pushed an officer and tried to run away. Police caught up with him and found the stolen cell phone in his possession.

Both were taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where police learned that the man was Jeffrey Jackson, 31, 276 Shenandoah Drive. He had given police the name and date of birth of a family member at the hotel, police said, because he wanted to avoid arrest for other outstanding warrants.

Jackson was charged with identity theft, theft of property and resisting a stop. lvarez was charged with false reporting, theft of property, simple possession and drug paraphernalia possession. Both were due in Sessions Court on Friday.