Car nearly goes in lake, driver goes to jail

Deputies Christian Carrier and Christopher Peek were dispatched to Wilbur Dam Road at 10:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. Peek arrived first and said he found a black Subaru WRX wagon off the road and almost in the lake. He said the front of the vehicle was facing Wilbur Dam Road.

The driver was identified as Galen White, 22, 506D Pilgrim Court, Johnson City. Peek said he detected a strong odor of alcohol. He said White struggled to keep his balance, exhibited slurred speech and had difficulty keeping his eyes open. Carrier conducted a field sobriety test and White was then arrested on a charge of a first offense DUI.

While inventorying the vehicle Carrier reported finding a black box with several baggies inside. Two of the baggies had a white substance inside. Carrier said the substances tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine. Carrier also reported finding a white piece of paper with a substance determined to be THC wax on it. A green pill was determined to be alprazolam and a pink pill tested positive for ecstasy. A glass bong with residue was also found inside the black box.

In addition to the DUI charge, White was also charged with possession of schedule I drugs, two counts of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule III drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.