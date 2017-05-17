Johnson City police make another counterfeit cash arrest

Police said Kenneth Johnson, 47, 1127 W. Main St., was identified as a suspect after investigating reports of counterfeit money being used at 504 N. State of Franklin Road on Feb. 16. Krystal restaurant is at that location.

After further investigation, Johnson was charged with criminal simulation and held in the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on $50,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.

Area law enforcement agencies have been inundated with counterfeit bill reports and arrests in recent months.