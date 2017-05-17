Florida fugitive wanted on burglary charge arrested in Johnson City

Travon D. Hintzen, 28, Mims, Florida, was charged with being a fugitive from justice for a crime in another state.

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of 71 Wilson Ave. to check on the disturbance, which police said proved to be unfounded.

Checking records of the people involved, police found that Hintzen had an active arrest warrant from Titusville, Florida, on a burglary charge.

He was held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond awaiting extradition back to Florida. He was arraigned on the fugitive charge Wednesday in Sessions Court.