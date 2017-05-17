logo

crime

Florida fugitive wanted on burglary charge arrested in Johnson City

Johnson City Press • Today at 5:35 PM

A false report of a Wilson Avenue domestic disturbance still led to an arrest on Tuesday, as Johnson City police said they found a Florida man who was wanted in his home state.

Travon D. Hintzen, 28, Mims, Florida, was charged with being a fugitive from justice for a crime in another state.

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of 71 Wilson Ave. to check on the disturbance, which police said proved to be unfounded.

Checking records of the people involved, police found that Hintzen had an active arrest warrant from Titusville, Florida, on a burglary charge.

He was held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond awaiting extradition back to Florida. He was arraigned on the fugitive charge Wednesday in Sessions Court.

