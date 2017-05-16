Johnson City shooting update: Carter Co. sheriff says incident began with domestic violence

Lunceford said the man killed in the shootout was Buford Shane Whitson. He said the incident began when deputies responded to 136 Big Springs Road on a call about a domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun.

Deputies arrived at the residence about 12:30 p.m. Monday and spoke with Angela Whitson, who said her husband had a gun and he struck her in the face. Deputies said she was bleeding from the nose and mouth and had a swollen left eye.

She said her husband left the house after hitting her. She said he left with a .22 caliber pistol and threatened to shoot deputies when they arrived. She said he also told her he wanted to die.

Lunceford said Buford Whitson fed into the woods prior to the arrival of the deputies. The deputies notified the Carter County Rescue Squad, and his wife was taken to Sycamore Shoals Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Warrants were also prepared which charged Buford Whitson with aggravated assault.

The deputies conducted an extensive search, using police dogs. The search was completed at 3:30 p.m. without success in finding Whitson.

Deputies remained on the lookout for Whitson, and at 7:18 p.m. deputies passed Whitson as he was driving eastbound at the intersection of the Old Elizabethton Highway and West G Street.

Lunceford said the deputies caught up with him in the vicinity of Sycamore Shoals Hospital and attempted to get him to stop. They said he fled, turning onto Williams Ave and back onto West Elk Avenue, heading towards Johnson City. The Deputies said the man drove into oncoming traffic several times as he fled towards Johnson City on the expressway.

Lunceford said that while Whitson was driving on the expressway he drove westbound in the eastbound lanes several times as he fled towards Johnson City. The sheriff said the man also went through the median and turned back toward Elizabethton, and eventually back toward Johnson City.

A deputy was able to get in front of Whitson and planned to use a spike strip to deflate the tires on Whitson's vehicle. Lunceford said when the deputy attempted to deploy the spike strip, Whitson attempted to run over the deputy.

Lunceford said the deployment of the spike strip was successful and Whitson's vehicle finally came to rest in the vicinity of the Milligan Highway overpass, on the shoulder of the oncoming eastbound lane, with Whitson's vehicle headed westbound.

When the officers approached Whitson's vehicle, he was armed with a snub-nosed black revolver with the hammer cocked and the weapon pointed at his head. The deputies said Whitson refused to obey the commands of the deputies to put the weapon down and surrender peacefully.

Lunceford said that during the negotiations with Whitson, a non-lethal tactic was used to disarm him, but it was not successful. The sheriff said Whitson then pointed his pistol at a deputy. Whitson was shot at that time. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.