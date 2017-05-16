Prisoner hanged in jail had been ordered to serve short sentence

Lunceford said Perry used a bed sheet to fashion a rope. He said Perry acted quickly after his return from a hearing in Sessions Court on Monday.

Because Perry had been sentenced to only 180 days, there was no suicide watch. Perry was under constant monitoring from a camera in his cell.

When Perry appeared before Judge Keith Bowers Jr. on Monday morning on a charge of failure to appear to serve had ordered Perry to serve a sentence for a third offense of driving under the influence and a fourth offense of driving on a revoked license, Bowers ordered Perry to serve the original sentence.