Carter County Jail

Prisoner hanged in jail had been ordered to serve short sentence

John Thompson • Updated Today at 10:25 PM
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into the death of Thomas Dewey Perry in the Carter County Jail on Monday, but Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he has not yet received a copy of the report.

Lunceford said Perry used a bed sheet to fashion a rope. He said Perry acted quickly after his return from a hearing in Sessions Court on Monday.

Because Perry had been sentenced to only 180 days, there was no suicide watch. Perry was under constant monitoring from a camera in his cell.

When Perry appeared before Judge Keith Bowers Jr. on Monday morning on a charge of failure to appear to serve had ordered Perry to serve a sentence for a third offense of driving under the influence and a fourth offense of driving on a revoked license, Bowers ordered Perry to serve the original sentence.

