Truck impounded as evidence in fatal wreck torched

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the rig was considered evidence in a recent traffic-related death in Roane County. A spokeswoman for prosecutor Russell Johnson’s office declined to specify details of the case, citing an ongoing investigation.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with the death.

Several other vehicles in the lot appear to have been vandalized. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has leased the site since May 2016 to hold vehicles seized in drunken driving, revoked license and other traffic cases.