Sheriff Dexter Lunceford identified the man as Thomas Dewey Perry Jr., 58. Lunceford said Perry was found with his eyes open but unresponsive. He had been in a holding cell by himself, the sheriff said.

Lunceford said Perry was taken to Sycamore Shoals Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Perry was being held on charges of fifth-offense driving on revoked license, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Perry had been in Sessions Court to answer those charges earlier in the day.