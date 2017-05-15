Man shot following police chase along University Parkway

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Carter County deputies were in pursuit of an man reportedly armed and driving an older model black car along Tenn. 67.

Sirois said the man stopped his vehicle along the side of University Parkway in Johnson City near the Legion Street exit, and short time later, shots were fired.

No officers involved in the incident were injured.

Sirois said the man involved was injured and taken to Johnson City Medical Center.

It’s unclear the severity of the man’s injuries. Some media outlets have reported the man is dead.

Eyewitness Ruth Helmick said officers had the man surrounded with guns drawn as she drove east along Tenn. Highway 67 toward Elizabethton.

“When I saw that guns were pulled, I floored it,” Helmick said. “There were at least 20 cop cars there.”

As she passed the scene, Helmick said the man appeared to have something in his hand about the size of a cell phone.

Helmick said she had passed by the scene before any shots were fired.

The Johnson City Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Elizabethton Police Department had blocked all four lanes of traffic beginning at the Milligan Highway intersection in Elizabethton to the Milligan Highway exit in Johnson City.

Sirois said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified about the officer-involved shooting.

