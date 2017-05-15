Police chase ends at city manager's residence

That was certainly true for Elizabethton City Manager Jerome Kitchens when he received a call around 4 a.m. Sunday. Then Kitchens happened to glance out his bedroom window and saw all the flashing blue lights.

While Kitchens had been sleeping, a pursuit that began on the Elizabethton Highway, near Sinking Creek Baptist Church, headed to his residence. At 3:10 a.m. Deputy Cody James noticed an Isuzu Rodeo with a burned out headlight heading east. James said the vehicle would not stop for his emergency lights, or for traffic lights or stop signs.

James said the vehicle continued onto West G Street and then onto several secondary streets before getting onto the dead-end street where Kitchens lives. At the end of the street, James said the driver continued onto Kitchens’ driveway, which goes around the house and ends.

After reaching the end of the driveway, James said the driver continued going around the house on a steep bank and then slid downward because of the wet soil. James said the vehicle slid into the heat pump at the residence.

Once coming into contact with the heat pump, James said the vehicle stopped sliding and the driver continued to accelerate. James said the vehicle became stuck in the mud, but the driver attempted to escape on foot. By this time, several city and county officers were at the car, ordering the driver to give up. After the driver refused several demands to surrender, Lt. Derrick Hamm used a Taser on the man.

The driver was identified as Shannon Paul Gibson, 25, Greeneville. He was charged with driving on a revoked license, no proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, resisting arrest, evading arrest and reckless driving.

Gibson appeared in Sessions Court on Monday, where Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for him. A preliminary hearing was set for May 19.