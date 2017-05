Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he was notified around noon today that the inmate was found with his eyes open but unresponsive.

The inmate was rushed to Johnson City Medical Center. Lunceford said he did not know the inmate’s condition. Next of kin were being notified.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was expected to take over the investigation.

The inmate’s name was not released.

Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for more details as they become available.