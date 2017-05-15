Elizabethton motorcycle crash victim dies

In a news release, police said Dustin D. Curtis had been traveling north in a 2007 Yamaha F6S motorcycle around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon when it over a metal storm drain grate on the right side of the road and struck a raised curb.

Curtis continued onto the sidewalk and struck a yellow concrete post. Curtis was found suffering from critical injuries, and Carter County Emergency Medical Services took him to Johnson City Medical Center.

Later Sunday evening, police were advised that Curtis had died from his injuries.

The Elizabethton Police Department’s Special Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to investigate. Based on witness statements and evidence recovered at the scene, police determined that the crash did not involve other vehicles. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.