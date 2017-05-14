Kingsport police seek man accused of kidnapping, robbing his mother, grandmother

Police said Matthew Quillen, 27, 991 Kinsler Ave., and Kristen Way, 22, 522 Fairview Ave., went to visit Quillen’s mother and grandmother Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Bell Ridge Road. While visiting, police said the pair pointed what appeared to be a gun at the two women and ordered them into the living room.

From there, Way and Quillen used duct tape to bind the women by their hands and feet before taping them to each other, police said. Quillen stuffed underwear into the mouths of his mother and grandmother and taped their mouths over with duct tape, police said, and stole an antique coin collection after hours of ransacking the home.

Quillen and Way didn’t release the women until the next morning, police said, and fled the scene after placing the used duct tape and other evidence in a trash bag and taking it with them. They left their weapon behind, according to police, which turned out to be a BB gun. Police said the trash bag full of evidence was discovered on the side of the road about 100 yards from the residence.

The women told police they were so exhausted by the ordeal that they fell asleep after Quillen and Way left. When they woke up a few hours later, they cleaned the up the mess and then called the grandmother’s husband to tell him what happened. He then reported the incident to the Kingsport Police Department.

Police said they found Way at her home, interviewed her and charged her with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping. She was taken to the Kingsport City Jail and then transferred to the Sullivan County Jail, where she was held on $50,000 bond. She will be arraigned later in the week.

Officers have not yet found Quillen, but have issued a warrant for his arrest on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping. Detectives believe he may have a real gun now, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Quillen is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds with blue eyes and a shaved head. He has head, face and neck tattoos. Anyone with information about Quillen is asked to alert detectives by calling KPD Criminal Investigations at 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.