Police seek help finding man who they say tried to abduct 10-year-old girl from Johnson City school bus stop

The attempted kidnapping took place about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South Roan Street. Police said in a news release the child had exited the school bus and was approaching her residence when the man approached and grabbed her wrist.

She told police she was able to free herself and ran toward her residence.

The man ran to an older model gold or tan vehicle with four doors and fled the scene traveling south on South Roan.

Police describe the man as a white, possibly in his early 40s, with short brown hair and a short brown beard. He is believed to be of medium build, approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, and has pale skin. The suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt and baggy blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department website at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid.