Middle Tennessee coach indicted on child sex crimes

Plumlee faces three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count each of unlawful sexual contact and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Plumlee turned himself in at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He was booked into Wilson County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bail bond.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office launched an investigation into Plumlee in April after a student made complaints about inappropriate behavior.

Our partners at the Lebanon Democrat are following the story.