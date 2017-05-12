Manhunt still ongoing in vehicular homicide case

Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya — who also goes by Alan Mogollon and possibly Alan Anaya — is wanted in the traffic death of Shirra Branum, 37, 313 Rambling Road, Jonesborough.

Graybeal said that search won’t stop until the man is in custody.

Investigators filed a warrant on Mogollon, 30, formerly of 1010 Conklin Road, last month charging him with vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect, aggravated assault, driving under the influence fourth offense, driving left of center, and violation of probation.

Branum’s parents put up a $2,000 reward for information leading to Mogollon’s arrest.

“Last week we had five leads here in Washington County,” Graybeal said. None of those panned out, but investigators continue to receive leads from across the country and follow up on them.

He said multiple agencies are helping look for Mogollan, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Border Patrol. Mogollon is not a legal United States resident, but was issued a temporary work visa in August and was awaiting a hearing for a permanent work visa. He has known relatives in Louisiana, but so far he hasn’t turned up there, Graybeal said.

The deadly crash happened in the 600 block of Conklin Road around 6:30 p.m. on March 16. Branum, 37, 313 Rambling Road, Jonesborough, was driving a 2001 Nissan Xterra when authorities said Mogollon, driving a 2002 Ford F-150, crossed the center line and struck Branum’s SUV head-on.

Branum died, and her 9-year-old son was injured and admitted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Mogollon was also injured and hospitalized for several days. His three children — ages 3, 5 and 6 — who were passengers in his 2002 Ford F-150 were hospitalized as well in Johnson City Medical Center’s ICU. The Sheriff’s Office took blood from Mogollon-Anaya and submitted it to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s lab for an expedited blood alcohol content test as soon as it could, Graybeal said.

To speed up the process, investigators obtained a letter from District Attorney General Tony Clark requesting expedited testing on March 20 and the blood sample was taken by a sheriff’s office deputy to the Knoxville lab on March 21. The expedited results were returned April 4.

The delay between the crash and the warrant’s being filed was due to the time it took to get blood alcohol tests back on Mogollon. The test showed Mogollon had a .20 level — more than twice the legal limit — in his system, which prompted investigators to file a warrant. By that time, Mogollon had been released from the hospital and fled the area, leaving his children behind.

Anyone with information about Mogollon’s whereabouts can call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 788-1414.