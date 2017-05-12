Man accused of fleeing Johnson City police in failed traffic stop

Wesley Clouse, 522 Care Lane, was charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, running a stop sign, and running a red light.

About 10:15 p.m. on May 6, police tried to stop a blue Mazda 6, but the driver fled, police said in a news release. A records check showed that the vehicle was registered to Clouse. About 3 a.m. Tuesday, police arrested him.

Clouse was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,000 bond and arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court.

In September 2015, Clouse and an underage girl were were arrested when police were called to their residence to check on Clouse’s welfare after receiving information that he had made threats to kill specific people, police said at the time.

Both Clouse and the girl were charged with manufacture/delivery and/or sale of schedule IV, possession of schedule VI, unlawful drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold. Clouse also was charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.