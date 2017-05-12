Jailers found meth in man's sock, Johnson City police say

About 3:30 a.m., police stopped the GMC Jimmy on University Parkway and spoke with the driver, Paul B. Dean, 35.

Police asked Dean whether there was anything illegal in his vehicle and he admitted to having some syringes. Searching the SUV, police found two digital scales which had a white residue on them, police said.

Police also learned Dean had an active warrant out of Washington County and he was taken into custody and that his driving privileges were suspended by the State of Tennessee.

Police then searched him, finding a used syringe in his sock and a large sum of currency in his pockets. They took him to the Washington County Detention Center, where jailers discovered a felony amount of methamphetamine in his sock.

Dean, 715 E. Fairview Ave., was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia possession, driving on a suspended license, and improper display of registration. He was held in the Detention Center on $12,000 bond and arraigned later Thursday in Sessions Court.