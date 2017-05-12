Country music star nabbed in Middle Tennessee cupcake theft investigation

Worley said he “would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids,” after Lebanon Cpl. PJ Hardy handcuffed the star after fifth- and sixth-grade students presented their case aimed at Worley for theft of cupcakes.

At the end of each school year, fifth- and sixth-grade students at the school combine for their final Fun Lab. This year’s theme was, “CSI: Case of the Missing Cupcakes.” The friendly educational exercise featured someone who “stole" the students’ cupcakes, and it was up to them to find the culprit.

Worley served as this year’s celebrity thief and was one of several suspects that included faculty members Greg Armstrong, Terri Rice and Terri Seagraves; the Chick-Fil-A cow; bus driver Gary Strickland; Santa Claus; and the Friendship Christian Commander mascot.

