Kingsport man killed in I-81 motorcycle wreck

Police records indicated the crash happened about 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 61. The rider, Kenneth Carson Roller II, 49, lost control "for unknown reasons" while in open traffic.

He was thrown from the motorcycle, a Big Dog custom, which records indicate struck the inside guardrail. Roller was wearing a helmet.

Police said there was a witness to the wreck. Kingsport Police Department crash reconstructionists were investigating.

