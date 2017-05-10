logo

Mountain City man charged with possessing child porn

Johnson City Press • Today at 12:14 PM

A multiple-agency investigation led to the indictment and arrest of a Mountain City man on charges related to child pornography, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI announced the arrest of Derek Lee Dickson, 24, Mountain City, on Wednesday after a Johnson County grand jury indicted him on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

TBI special agents, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and an internet crimes against children investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office began looking in December into a lead from the Avery County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office, claiming a person within the county was in possession of images of child pornography.

The agency said information collected during their investigation led them to a home on Shoun Street in Mountain City. After a search warrant was executed, agents said Dickson was in possession of the images.

Dickson turned himself in to authorities and was booked into the Johnson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

