Mountain City man charged with possessing child porn

The TBI announced the arrest of Derek Lee Dickson, 24, Mountain City, on Wednesday after a Johnson County grand jury indicted him on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

TBI special agents, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and an internet crimes against children investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office began looking in December into a lead from the Avery County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office, claiming a person within the county was in possession of images of child pornography.

The agency said information collected during their investigation led them to a home on Shoun Street in Mountain City. After a search warrant was executed, agents said Dickson was in possession of the images.

Dickson turned himself in to authorities and was booked into the Johnson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.