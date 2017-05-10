Man charged with vandalizing vehicle at Johnson City Walmart using stolen tool

Christopher McIntruff, 33, 209 Cherokee Road, was charged with attempted theft over $1,000 and shoplifting under $1,000.

The victim, who was not named in the news release, told police she found her truck pried and with broken windows at the Walmart at 2914 W. Market St.

McInturff was arrested after police determined he had shoplifted a tool from Walmart and used it to try to break into the vehicle, according to a news release.

He has since been sent to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $16,000 bond. His arraignment in Sessions Court was set for Wednesday.

Tuesday was not the first time McInturff had been arrested from a situation at the West Market Walmart. In March, he was charged with motor vehicle theft, felony evading arrest, a habitual motor offender violation and reckless driving after a series of events that also began in the Walmart parking lot.