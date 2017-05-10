crime Johnson City man accused of stealing wallet Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 6:31 PM Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a recent theft in which the reported victim said his wallet had been stolen and used several times in Johnson City. Keith McNabb, 26, 746 Cash Hollow Road, was charged with theft of property under $1,000 and four counts of identity theft, He was held at Washington County Detention center on $45,000 bond. His arraignment in Sessions Court is set for Thursday. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.