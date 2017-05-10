2 sheriff's deputies injured in three-car crash in Johnson City

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said that no drugs or alcohol appear to have been involved in a three-car crash that sent two Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and another driver to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper William Shelton said that two WCSO patrol cars – a Ford Explorer and a sedan – were driving west side by side in the two lanes on East Unaka Avenue and the driver of a gold Ford Focus entered the intersection of Unaka Avenue and Baxter Street without yielding to the two patrol cars. The Focus slammed into the sedan on the driver’s side, and the sedan hit the Explorer on the driver’s side.

The sedan spun around and came to a stop in Prelude Hair Salon’s front lawn, Shelton said, and the driver of the Explorer came to a stop several yards down East Unaka. Both cruisers suffered damage to the driver’s side doors and windows, and the Focus’ front end was completely smashed in with the airbag deployed.

The crash was reported about 2:15 p.m. Both Baxter and East Unaka were closed in the area around the crash for a time after the wreck.

All three drivers were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, but both Shelton and Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said that everyone involved seemed to be doing okay. Shelton said the investigation into the crash was ongoing by the THP, with charges pending against the driver of the Focus.

The names of all three drivers had not been released.

Reported earlier:

