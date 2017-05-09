NE Tennessee man who robbed mom at gunpoint gets 11 years

James Gilbert Widner, 22, 295 Choptack Road, Rogersville, appeared before Criminal Judge John Dugger on April 28 and was sentenced to 8 years for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary and a consecutive three years for a separate aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

On March 14, Widner reportedly kicked his mother’s door, brandished a handgun and demanded pills.

The woman reportedly told Widner she didn’t have any pills, at which time Widner replied that if she didn’t give him her pills he would kill her.

