John Sevier Center resident assaulted with guitar, police say

Bradley Muncy, 32, 331 Gray Station Road, was charged with aggravated assault after police responded to the fight on the sidewalk outside the former hotel at 141 E. Market St.

The resident told police Muncy had assaulted with him with the guitar. Witnesses told police the same thing, saying Muncy became irate and verbally threatened the victim before the attack. The victim had a laceration on his head from the guitar and

received medical attention on the scene.

Muncy was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.